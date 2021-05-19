see you at the dallas open

ticket options

weeklong packages

Join us for every match of the Dallas Open! When you purchase a weeklong package you'll receive a 15% discount off of box office prices.

premium seating

The Dallas Open has three premium seating options to elevate your tournament experience. Join us in the courtside VIP boxes, in the 40 Love Suite or on the Club Terrace.

single sessions

Looking to select a match on a specific day? The Dallas Open hosts two sessions per day: one in the afternoon and one at night. Your ticket will gain you access to every match that takes place in a given session. 

group tickets

Tennis matches are more fun in a group! Take advantage of a special group discount when you purchase 10 or more tickets. Now is the time to bring your group out to experience professional tennis in Dallas!

“It’s exciting to have ATP Tour tennis coming to Dallas, a city with such a rich sporting culture and strong roots in tennis.”

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi

